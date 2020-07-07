Anil Kapoor's Fitness Level Makes Hrithik Roshan Say 'Baaki Sab Khatam'; See Pic

During the current lockdown, a lot of celebrities are spending more time on self-improvement. Several celebrities are spending time on their hobbies like reading, cooking while some are working out. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is also spending time during the lockdown on his fitness. He regularly posts his workout pictures on his social media.

The 63-year-old actor’s latest post is doing the rounds on the internet. Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan is also impressed by Anil Kapoor’s fitness as he showered praises for the actor. Here is what Hrithik Roshan had to say about Anil Kapoor’s workout picture.

Hrithik Roshan's comment on Anil Kapoor's photo

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor posted a workout picture on his Instagram and captioned it as, “I have never been fitter than I am today...stronger in mind, stronger in body... #motivatoniskey #moodoftheday.”

In the pictures, Anil Kapoor is seen flaunting his perfectly toned physique. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to the comments section and praised Anil Kappro for his fitness. Hrithik Roshan who is known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood commented in Hindi as, “Bas . Baaki sab khatamðŸ”¥”. See Hrithik Roshan’s comment here.

Several other Bollywood celebrities were also in awe of Anil Kapoor’s workout pictures. Shilpa Shetty who is known for her fitness commented as ‘Uffffff’ with several emojis. Suniel Shetty also commented with a fist emoji on the post. Photographer Atul Kasbekar also commented as, “Beast Mode AK ðŸ‘ŠðŸ½”. TV and web series actor Karan Tacker wrote, “AagðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥!”

Hrithik Roshan praises father Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is an avid fitness lover too. He is known to post his workout pictures for his fans on social media. His transformation video from Super 30's character to War's Kabir had gone viral on the internet. He is also spending his time in lockdown doing workout and encouraging his fans to do the same.

The actor had previously praised his father Rakesh Roshan for his dedication towards fitness. Hrithik Roshan had shared a video of his father Rakesh Roshan working out along with an encouraging caption.

In the caption, Hrithik Roshan said that this is the kind of resolve and determination that we need to have in difficult times like these. He had also revealed that Rakesh Roshan will be turning 71 this year and he still works out 2 hours each day. He had further added that his father survived cancer last year and now the virus should be afraid of him.

Promo Image Credit: Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan Instagram

