The Final Call, Flip And Other Underrated Indian Web-series

OTT platforms have become a modern source of entertainment for a large number of the audience, because of its higher reach and availability. For the past few years, web series like Sacred Games, Mirzapur among others have gained popularity for their star cast. But many web-series went unnoticed on the platforms, though they are delivered an excellent story. Here are a few Indian web-series that are underrated:

The Final Call

The web-series titled The Final Call released in 2019. Reportedly, it is based on the novel I Will Go with You: The Flight of a Lifetime written by Priya Kumar published in 2005. The eight-episode web-series stars Arjun Rampal, Javed Jaffrey, and Neeraj Kabi in the lead characters. The story revolves around a pilot who decides to commit suicide and he puts the lives of the 300 plus passengers in danger. The series is available on ZEE5 Premiere.

Kaafir

Another masterpiece delivered to the web world in 2019 is undoubtedly Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina starrer Kaafir. The drama-thriller creates a great premise. Though the eight-episode series received criticism, the story leaves a lasting impression on the audience. Apart from the content, the lead actors also received a positive response from the viewers. The series is streaming on ZEE5 premiere.

Apaharan

Though many critics have criticised ALT Balaji for its content, Apaharan is a good treat for all the action-crime lovers. The series features Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, and Mahie Gill in the lead characters. The viewers might feel that the twelve-episode series is a clear story of kidnapping and extortion but the climax might blow their mind with the twist.

Better Life Foundation

The two-season series released its seasons in 2016 and 2018. The light-hearted comedy series features Naveen Richard, Sumukhi Suresh, and Utsav Chakraborty in the lead. The web series is produced by Them Boxer Shorts and was released by All India Bakchod on YouTube initially but later due to its wider reach, the second season streamed on Hotstar for a while. But due to the allegations of sexual harassment against actor and comedian Utsav Chakraborty, Hotstar took it down in October 2018. The season 1 is available on YouTube channel TBS.

Flip

Flip is a four-episode series unfolding four short-stories. The content and the screenplay of each tale keeps the viewer engaged and on the edge of their seat. The nail-biting twists and turns picturised in the series might blow the mind of the viewers. The dark-themed series is available on Eros Now.

