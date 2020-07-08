University Student Writes To NHRC Asking SSR's 'Dil Bechara' To Be Released In Theatres

A student from Mumbai has written a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urging that Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara be released on the big screen. On Tuesday, the law student mentioned that the movie was Sushant Singh Rajput’s last project and hence it should be released on the big screen with 'full respect'. It was revealed a few days back that Dil Bechara would be released on the OTT platform, Hotstar Disney plus.

Student writes a letter to NHRC

According to a news agency, the law student named Ashish Roy from Mumbai University has written that no excuses should be made and that the demands of all the fans should be taken into consideration. He also added that the movie should be released on a holiday. The release of the film, which was set to be on the OTT platform, should be changed, according to the letter. It has been reported that the student wants to pay his respect to the late actor and hence has asked the NHRC to release Dil Bechara in theatres.

According to reports, the letter also mentioned that the film is Sushant Singh Rajput's last project and that the would have wished for the film to get a theatrical release. He added that Sushant's last wish should be respected. He also claimed that the theatrical release of Dil Bechara will be a great move to protect the interest of the Indian citizens. In the letter, Ashish Roy urges that the movie should be released on a 'special and festive day', like Diwali or New Year.

The student believes that the movie should be released after the coronavirus pandemic is over. He claims that the movie should be given respect and should be shown on the big screen like most other Bollywood films. According to the news agency, the letter also mentioned it would be a matter of grave sadness for the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput if his last wishes are not respected. He hence added that the movie should be screed on the silver screen with the utmost respect for the actor. He further added that advance booking for the movie should be brought under action.

Dil Bechara trailer

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He made his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial Kai Po Che. Sushant Singh Rajput's career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars, which is now set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

