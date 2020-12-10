Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ashok Kumar & Sadhana Shivdasani's Picture Is Truly Unmissable

Late Bollywood actors Ashok Kumar and Sadhana Shivdasani were among the celebrated actors in the industry. The duo has left a legacy behind and till date remain to be fan favourites among cinephiles. Today marks the 19th death anniversary of actor Ashok Kumar and fans have been sharing several pictures and videos remembering the actor. Sadhana Shivdasani’s fan page went on to share an unseen picture of the duo where they look truly unmissable. Fans have been going all gaga over it.

In the monochrome picture, Ashok Kumar and Sadhana Shivdasani can be seen talking to each and is a snippet from a movie scene Mehfil where they starred alongside each other. The duo can be seen indulging in a deep conversation. Ashok can be seen wearing a white kurta. While Sadhana can be seen donning a printed kurta and completed the look with a dupatta. The actor also opted for a short hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup. One can also notice the well-decorated house in the background.

Along with the picture, the fan page also penned a sweet note. The caption read, “Remembering the great Ashok Kumar sir on his 19th death anniversary. Dadamoni and Sadhana ji in a still from the movie Mehfil (1981, delayed release)ðŸ’—”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans react

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. Some of the users went on to comment on praising the duo for their acting skills, while some went on to comment with many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “memories. They look very good together. While someone else wrote, “adorbs”. Check out a few more comments below.

Ashok Kumar and Sadhana Shivdasani have shared screen space in many films such as Mere Mehboob, Intequam, Dil Daulat Duniya and many more. The duo was always lauded for their personality and acting skills. Apart from this picture, fans often keep sharing pictures on the group and also penning some sweet notes about the duo. Another picture of the actor has been making rounds on the internet and it looking truly unmissable. Take a look.

