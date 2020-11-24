Unseen Pic Of The Day: Ananya Panday Poses With Her Family In This Rare Throwback Photo

Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram on Monday, 23 November 2020, to share a major throwback family portrait. In the picture, Ananya Panday and sister Rysa Pandey looked cute during their childhood days and this picture is proof. As soon as the post made its way online, netizens went all the way out to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhavana Pandey shared a major throwback family portrait from their album. In the picture, Bhavana and husband Chunky Panday can be seen sitting and striking a pose for the camera. Little Rysa can be seen looking all grumpy as she sits in her father’s lap. Young Ananya is all smiles for the camera as is seen posing as she rests her hands on her father’s shoulders.

In the picture, Bhavana can be seen donning a summer breeze dress and completed her look by opting for a wavy hairdo, Chunky can be seen wearing a yellow coloured polo t-shirt. Ananya can be seen sporting a yellow and white coloured top, while Rysa can be seen wearing a cute pink outfit. Along with the picture, Bhavana also penned a sweet note. She wrote, “Blow Dried Hair!!! We don’t care!!! ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚♥ï¸♥ï¸ #twoforone @chunkypanday”. Take a look at the Panday family picture below.

Netizens react

As soon as Bhavana shared the post on her social media handle, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post went on to receive several likes and comments. Some of the users went on to comment saying how adorable the picture is. While some went on to comment with lots of happy emojis. Several celebs also went on to leave sweet comments on the post. One of the users wrote, “such a lovely family”. While the other one wrote, “so cute”. Check out a few comments below.

This is not the first time Bhavana has been giving a glimpse into her family album. Earlier Bhavana shared some cherishing moments spent with her daughter, Ananya Panday. She posted three pictures of the actor and also penned a sweet note for her. Take a look at the pictures below.

