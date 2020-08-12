Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Radhika Apte Looks Every Bit Adorable With Her Grandmother

Radhika Apte recently took to her Instagram to share a picture with her grandmother. This throwback picture of Radhika Apte takes us back to her childhood days. In this picture, Radhika Apt can be seen posing on her grandmother’s lap.

Radhika Apte’s unseen photo shows the actor’s grandmother sitting on a swing and smiling at Radhika while she poses goofily. Radhika Apte also penned a heartfelt note for her grandmom. She wrote, “Today my dearest grandmother would have been a 100 years old! And it’s a serendipity that this year my 35th birthday according to the tithi is on the same day! It’s great to grow older thinking of her.” Take a look at Radhika Apte's Instagram post.

Radhika Apte goes for a hike

Radhika Apte's Instagram pictures make it evident that the actor has been spending a lot of time witnessing the serene beauty of sunsets and enjoying hiking, discovering scenic beauty of islands. In the recent past, Radhika Apte shared a picture of natural beauty shining bright in the sunlight. Not to miss the blue tint which has a little touch of gold to it due to seawater and sunlight. Radhika Apte also informed how she discovered this eye-pleasing view. She wrote, "State of mind after a 5 hour long hike 🥰 thank you Amorgos for all the love and peace.. moving on to the next island 🙃 #summer #island #islandhopping #ocean #hiking #solotravel #timeformyself #thinkingmythoughts #loveconquersall" (sic).

On the work front

Radhika Apte recently entertained fans with the movie Raat Akeli Hai. The actor was featured alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She played the role of a mistress named Radha. It is bankrolled by RSVP Movies. Netflix Original Film Raat Akeli Hai started streaming from July 31, 2020. The film is produced by Abhishek Chaubey and Ronnie Screwvala. It follows a small-town cop who is called to investigate the demise of a politician.

Radhika Apte will be featured in the upcoming movie A Call To Spy. It narrates a true story of some courageous women who were recruited as spies by the administration of Winston Churchill to foil the Nazi operations in France. Radhika plays Noor Inayat Khan in the film, a pacifist who can be seen fighting the war and is then recruited as espionage for the same.

