Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Sonam Kapoor Looks All Sorts Of Cute Posing With Her Aunt

Sonam Kapoor recently shared an unseen picture with her bua. This throwback picture features a young Sonam with her aunt. The actor shared the photo on the occasion of her aunt's birthday.

In this throwback picture, Sonam Kapoor is seen sitting in her bua's lap. The duo is captured candidly as the actor is seen gazing at something in the distance while her bua Reena Marwah looks at her with a smiling face. Sonam Kapoor shared the picture with the caption, “Happy happy birthday Bua..you’re the best best best.. love you lots.. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @reenamarwah1.” (sic) Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram picture.

Sonam Kapoor also shared another picture on her Instagram story. In this Sonam Kapoor's family picture, her bua Reena Marwah is seen standing with Sonam and her two cousins. This monochrome picture shows Sonam Kapoor standing and posing with her cousins. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's photo with her cousins.

Sonam Kapoor pays tribute to Hindi Cinema's first comedian

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late ‘iconic diva’ Uma Devi Khatri aka Tun Tun, who became ‘Hindi Cinema’s first female Comedienne’. Describing her stellar career, Sonam aptly mentioned how Uma Devi Khatri broke all the stereotypes surrounding ‘Women aren’t funny’. Uma Devi made her acting debut in Dilip Kumar and Nargis starrer Babul and since then, she went on to become a comic legend.

It is Dilip Kumar who renamed Uma as ‘Tun Tun’ to suit her comic persona. Owing to the legendary comic’s popularity, the name Tun Tun has now become synonymous with fat women in India. In the post shared by Sonam Kapoor, she described that Uma was ‘neither a trained singer nor a learned actor’. She worked extremely hard to propel out as an extraordinary star.

She wrote, "How often have you heard the (rather sexist and outdated) phrase… “Women aren’t funny”?

Well, here’s a look at Uma Devi Khatri, an iconic diva, who took that stereotype and broke it - becoming the first female comedian of Bollywood. Her career of 5 decades had her sing, act and tickle our funny bones in over 150 films, but did you know that she was actually neither a trained singer nor a learned actor? She gave her career every push it needed to propel it forward - no matter what came in her way. Belovedly re-christened Tun Tun by Dilip Kumar, she made her way into our hearts.

Tun Tun passed away at the age of 80 in 2003 but is still remembered for bringing joy to so many lives, spearheading the way for female comedians, and being her vivacious self: no matter the hardship or struggle she faced."

