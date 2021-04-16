Unseen Pic Of The Day: Bhavana Pandey Shares Pic With Baby Ananya Panday And Her Granny

Actor Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey went down memory lane by posting a throwback picture of herself with her grandmother on her Instagram handle on Friday, April 16. What stole the show was her daughter Ananya featuring in the photo when she was a child. Netizens could not help but gush over little Ananya's cuteness.

Check out Ananya Panday's unseen photo shared by Bhavana Pandey

In the photo, Bhavana Pandey was seen in an orange t-shirt, while she leaned in to hug her grandmother with one hand and holding little munchkin Anaya in another. Ananya was seen in a white t-shirt smiling looking at the camera. As the post was meant for Bhavana Pandey's grandmother, she wrote in the caption "Grandparents are truly the best, Miss you every day!!!" with red hearts emoticons.

Actor Maheep Kapoor commented with a red heart to which Bhavana replied with the same. Miss Malini commented "How cute" with a red heart emoticon. Ananya Panday's fans were quick to comment on the post and one wrote "omg my Annie" while another fan wrote, "Look at our cutest baby".

More of Ananya Panday's childhood photos

On the occasion of Holi, Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan when they were kids. The three of them were seen celebrating the festival covered in Holi colours in the picture. Ananya was seen smiling in the picture, Shanaya was sitting on a swing, whereas Suhana was staring right at the camera.

Earlier this year, Bhavana Pandey had shared a video of Ananya Pandey from childhood. Ananya was seen chewing sweets in the video. When the person in the video asks her to not eat so much sweets, she wags her finger to disagree with him. Bhavana Pandey wrote in the caption that Ananya used to be obsessed with candy and camera. She added she missed Ananya at that age.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film in which she will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukon and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also awaiting the release of her South Indian film debut Liger which is slated to release on September 9, 2021. She will be starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role and the film has been shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

