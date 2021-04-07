Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Guess The Actor With Sidharth Shukla In This Throwback Pic?

Sidharth Shukla, who will be soon making his OTT debut with the web series, Broken But Beautiful 3, often hits the headlines for either his new projects or for his old pictures that garner attention on the internet. On Tuesday, a throwback picture of Shukla with a female actor surfaced on the internet, which sent fans into a frenzy. In the picture, Sidharth flashed a smile as the latter kept her hand on his shoulder. The actor posing with Sidharth in the photo was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame Sana Saeed. A user recalled their fun relationship in the shows like Jhalak Dikhala Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and wrote, "Everyone loved their friendship."

Sidharth Shukla's unseen pic with Sana Saeed

It was back in 2013 when Sidharth had participated in the dance-based reality TV show, Jhalak Dikhala Jaa, and Sana was also a part of the competition. The duo had also performed a short dance on the show. Sana Saeed began her career in 1998 as a child artist with her appearance as Anjali Khanna in the hit film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Meanwhile, Sidharth won over his co-finalists Sana Saeed and Mukti Mohan to bag the title on the seventh season of the dance-based reality show. He won Rs 25 lakh prize money along with a Tata Tiago car. Even during their stint on the show, Sidharth and Sana's bond screamed friendship goals.

On Monday, Sidharth Shukla's photos with Shehnaaz Gill gained momentum all over the internet as the duo's hit track Bhula Dunga completed a year. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song has surpassed 103 million views and is still counting. "Love takes you to all kinds of emotional rides, happiness, sorrow, excitement peace and much more but when it starts giving you pain it's time to let go," wrote the makers while unveiling this track.

Sana Saeed, on the other hand, featured in Pal Music's song, Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri, sung by Palaash Muchhal, alongside Rashmi Desai and Shaheer Sheikh. The lyrics of the song are penned by Bipin Das, Alok Jha and Kunaal Vermaa.

Promo Image Source: Still from Bhula Dunga song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.