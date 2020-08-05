Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Photo On Cousin Aadar's Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram to post a beautiful birthday wish for her brother Aadar Jain. The actor posted an unseen picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor and brothers Aadar and Armaan Jain. In this picture, Kareena Kapoor was seen sitting on a couch with Karisma Kapoor donning a wide smile for the picture.

On the other hand, both Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain are seen leaning forward to hug their sisters while posing for the camera. She wrote, “Happy birthday @aadarjain. Big hug on your big day” followed by red heart and balloon emoticons. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor share pictures of family lunch

In the recent past, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of the family lunch of the Kapoors. In the picture, the cousins, Kareena, Ranbir, Riddhima, Armaan and Aadar Jain, struck a pose. They were also joined by Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, who is also the grandson of Rishi Kapoor’s sister Ritu Nanda.

In the second picture Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima’s mother Neetu, Aadar and Armaan Jain’s parents, Rima and Manoj Jain and Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal Kapoor were also seen. The youngest generation of the Kapoor family was represented by Taimur, sitting between his parents. Karisma Kapoor, however, was conspicuous by her absence but made it up by recording a video and sharing how much she missed her cousins on the occasion.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium. The movie also featured late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's periodic drama, Takht. The movie is an ensemble period drama based on the Mughal princes' fight for the throne. Kareena will reportedly essay the role of Jahanara Begum, Shah Jahan's daughter on screen. Besides her, the movie also casts Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. It is slated to release on December 24, 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is reported to be an official remake of the 1994 American film titled Forrest Gump. As per reports, the movie is currently in its filming stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020.

