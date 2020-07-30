Unseen Pic Of The Day: Parth Samthaan Shares Rare Photo With His Mother From School Days

Parth Samthaan recently shared an unseen picture of him with his mother. In Parth Samthaan's childhood photo, young Parth is seen posing with his mother. The duo is spotted donning a wide smile as Parth hugs his mother for the picture. The actor shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “Look what I found”.

The actor is currently staying in Pune and has been sharing several throwback pictures of his childhood. Parth Samthaan’s picture has been shared by several fan pages and fans in huge numbers have been showering love on his picture. Take a look at Parth Samthaan's unseen photo:

Picture Credit: Parth Samthaan Instagram

Parth Samthaan tested positive of coronavirus

On July 12, 2020, Parth Samthaan revealed on his Instagram that he was tested positive for COVID-19. He mentioned that he had mild symptoms. The actor urged others, who had been in contact with him to get tested and follow the necessary guidelines. The Kaise Yeh Yaariyan star stated that he was in self-quarantine.

His caption read, “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care ðŸ˜‡” [sic].

Parth Samthaan's health update

Parth Samthaan was recently tested negative for coronavirus, after being self-isolated for around two weeks. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor disclosed that he might have contacted the disease after returning to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 set. However, other Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 cast members have revealed that their test results are negative.

The Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 actor took to his Instagram handle on July 28 to share a health update. The actor posted an image in which he mentioned that his latest reports for COVID-19 are negative and he feels much better. The star thanked his fans who remembered him in their prayers. He concluded. “Thanks a ton ðŸ™ÂðŸÂ» God bless you.” Take a look at his post.

