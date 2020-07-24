Erica Fernandes' Dating Rumours With Parth Samthaan Made Her Boyfriend Upset

Erica Fernandes is popular for her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. In an interview with an entertainment portal, she opened up about the thing which gets her boyfriend often upset with her. She had also revealed his identity saying that he does not belong to the entertainment world and is not familiar with its dynamics. Here's what this is about.

Erica Fernandes' boyfriend upset

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Prerna aka Erica Fernandes had revealed details about her boyfriend a while ago. Among other things, it is known that he is not from the entertainment world and they have been dating for three years now. This seems to have broken the heart of many fans who wanted her to get together with Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Anurag Basu aka Parth Samthaan.

Rumours are often afloat that Erica and her co-star from Kausautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan are seeing each other. Although there is very little truth to these rumours, it seems to have upset Erica's boyfriend as the actor revealed in an interview. The rumours are often a result of her and Parth going for walks after their shoots when they are spotted together.

Before Parth, Erica was linked with Shaheer Sheikh. The two were leads in the serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. However, like the Parth Samthan rumours, even these seemed to have been fan-made.

Erica Fernandes had revealed in an interview with a media portal that it was natural for him to get upset and it was human nature. She also said that these rumours caused a wee bit of troubles in her equation with her co-stars. Not only this but the atmosphere also becomes a strange sometimes to work in because of the many link-up rumours.

Erica Fernandes gets a new hairstyle

In other news, Erica Fernandes recently chopped off her beautiful locks to portray a rather dramatic look. She added a fringe to her hairstyle and it was quite appreciated by Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani and others. Hina commented "Bang on" while Arjun said, "cute". Take a look at Erica's new hairstyle:

