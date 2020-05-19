16-year-old Ranbir Kapoor Looks Totally Unrecognisable At 1999 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' Event

A 16-year-old Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in a throwback video of the late great Rishi Kapoor who passed away recently. The video is from the audio launch of Rishi Kapoor's directorial venture Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

Ranbir Kapoor looks unrecognisable in this video from Aa Ab Laut Chalen audio launch

Young Ranbir Kapoor is one of the highlights of the video and looks totally unrecognisable in it. He is seen sporting a sleek hairstyle and loose formal clothing. Since the video is from the year 1999, Kapoor must have been about 16 years old then. Further in the video, Aishwarya Rai is recorded saying she never had the honour to work with Raj Kapoor. She added that when she worked with Rishi Kapoor, he made up for it.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Wanted Ranbir Kapoor To Marry This Person And It's Not Alia Bhatt

Aa Ab Laut Chalen starred Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. It is the only film that Rishi Kapoor ever directed and was the last film made under the banner RK Films. The production company of the Kapoor family is now shut. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and delivered an average performance at the box-office.

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in April at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathing problems. In 2018, actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with Cancer for the first time. Following the diagnosis, the actor was in New York for his treatment.

He returned cancer-free to India after 11 months in September 2019. Post his return, his health has been a frequent focus. Amid reports about his health, he was hospitalised in February, while he was on a visit to New Delhi.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Was Very Sensitive About Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals Meena Iyer

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Dhulipala. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Kapoor essayed the character of SP Jairaj Rawal in the thriller. He will reportedly be seen in Sharmaji Namkeen which will mark the final on-screen appearance of the actor.

As for Ranbir Kapoor, he was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic where he played the lead character. As for 2020, the actor will be seen in the Ayan Mukherjee directorial Brahmastra, which is the first part of a superhero trilogy series. He will also be seen in Shamshera which is directed by Karan Malhotra. The film also stars Aahana Kumra and Sanjay Dutt.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Or Shaheen Bhatt, Who Is The One Behind Alia Bhatt's Haircut?

ALSO READ | When Aishwarya Rai Revealed How Ranbir Kapoor Bluffed About His 10th Grade Results

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.