When Aishwarya Rai Revealed How Ranbir Kapoor Bluffed About His 10th Grade Results

Aishwarya Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor teamed up for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and the movie is a great success even today. The duo caught all the eyeballs with their enchanting chemistry on and off-screen. Aishwarya Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor also graced one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show as guests, as a part of promotions. But do you remember, amid the fun banter on the show, Aishwarya Bachchan spilled the beans about Kapoor's 10th-grade results and also revealed that the latter had lied to her about it? Watch video.

When Ranbir lied to Aishwarya about his 10th percentage

One of Ranbir and Aishwarya's throwback clips from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show has gone massively viral. In it, Kapil Sharma displayed one of Aishwarya Bachchan and Kapoor's old picture, to which the Mohabbatein actor spontaneously said that all her memories got refreshed on seeing the photograph. She revealed when Ranbir passed his 10th grade, his late grandmother, Krishna Raj, threw a party as he scored 65 percent. However, Aishwarya Bachchan also revealed that she was not aware of his percentage until they did Ae Dil Hai Mushkil together and also that the Rockstar actor had lied to her about his percentage by telling her that he scored 65 percent instead of 54.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor or Shaheen Bhatt, who is the one behind Alia Bhatt's haircut?

In the latter part of the video, Aiswarya Bachchan also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor's grandmother did not know his real percentage, to which the Roy actor cracked a joke and revealed that he calculated the best of five percentage and announced his results. Later, in the video, Aishwarya also talked about how the Kapoors were overwhelmed with Ranbir's percent and that his grandmother wanted to throw a big bash. Moreover, Aiswarya Bachchan also reminisced how Ranbir and she laughed out loud during the party thinking about how the entire family was happy with such average grades.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's BTS moments that will make you impatient for 'Brahmastra'

Check out Ranbir Kapoor & Aishwarya Bachchan's video here:

Also Read | When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dressed Oprah Winfrey in a saree; Watch video|

Aishwarya Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor's crackling chemistry in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a massive hit, as it won a million hearts in no time. Moreover, the duo's song, Bulleya has hit the bullseye online, as the video has hit more than 200million views. Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Abhishekh Bachchan have been known to be family friends with the Kapoor's for a long time now. Their pictures together speak volumes of their amicable relations. Abhishek Bachchan was present on toes during legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's funeral. Aiswarya also took to her social media and paid her last tributes to Rishi Kapoor.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's Songs From Iconic Film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' That Celebrate Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.