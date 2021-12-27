Unseen Pic Of Vicky Kaushal Dancing To Dhol From Mehendi With Katrina Kaif Surfaces Online

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's grand wedding ceremony was one of the most talked-about events of Bollywood. After several speculations, the couple finally tied the knot in Jaipur on December 9 with their family and close friends. Since their wedding ceremony, both Vicky and Katrina have been sharing photos from their nuptials. Now, an unseen photo of Vicky from his Mehendi ceremony dancing to dhols have surfaced on the internet and has been going viral. See the pic below.

An unseen picture of Vicky Kaushal from his Mehendi ceremony with Katrina Kaif goes viral

Vicky Kaushal's cousin, Dr Upasana Vohra shared an unseen photo of the groom from his Mehendi ceremony. The actor could be seen dancing his heart out to the tunes of dhols during his pre-wedding festivities. Dr Upasana Vohra also shared a family photo on her Instagram handle.

Vicky-Katrina official wedding photos

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their respective social media handles to share the pictures of their grand wedding. Taking to their Instagram on December 9, the couple shared their wedding photos to celebrate the occasion with their fans. The candid pictures show the duo getting married in a traditional Hindu wedding as they complete the wedding rituals. They also sought blessings from their fans. They wrote, ''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

The couple also shared fun-filled images of their pre-wedding festivities like Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet. Take a look at the images below-

More on Katrina-Vicky wedding

The duo kicked off their pre-wedding ceremonies on December 7 with a Haldi ceremony and enjoyed Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies on December 8. Their wedding venue was situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park which is three hours away from Jaipur airport.

According to the details accessed by Republic Media Network, the entire wedding venue was adorned with white themed decor with the surroundings lit up with diyas. The royal mandap was decorated with exotic and foreign flowers with the chairs matching the decors with golden and white accents. Both Katrina and Vicky's wedding outfits were designed by Sabyasachi.

