Last Updated:

Unseen Pic Of Vicky Kaushal Dancing To Dhol From Mehendi With Katrina Kaif Surfaces Online

Vicky Kaushal's cousin shared an unseen picture of the actor dancing his heart out during his Mehendi ceremony with Katrina Kaif. See pic here.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Vicky Kaushal

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif


Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's grand wedding ceremony was one of the most talked-about events of Bollywood. After several speculations, the couple finally tied the knot in Jaipur on December 9 with their family and close friends. Since their wedding ceremony, both Vicky and Katrina have been sharing photos from their nuptials. Now, an unseen photo of Vicky from his Mehendi ceremony dancing to dhols have surfaced on the internet and has been going viral. See the pic below.

An unseen picture of Vicky Kaushal from his Mehendi ceremony with Katrina Kaif goes viral

Vicky Kaushal's cousin, Dr Upasana Vohra shared an unseen photo of the groom from his Mehendi ceremony. The actor could be seen dancing his heart out to the tunes of dhols during his pre-wedding festivities. Dr Upasana Vohra also shared a family photo on her Instagram handle.

Vicky-Katrina official wedding photos 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their respective social media handles to share the pictures of their grand wedding. Taking to their Instagram on December 9, the couple shared their wedding photos to celebrate the occasion with their fans. The candid pictures show the duo getting married in a traditional Hindu wedding as they complete the wedding rituals. They also sought blessings from their fans. They wrote, ''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." 

READ | Could you find Vicky Kaushal’s name in Katrina’s mehendi? We did
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The couple also shared fun-filled images of their pre-wedding festivities like Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet. Take a look at the images below-

READ | Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her 'Home' with Vicky Kaushal; see here
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

More on Katrina-Vicky wedding

The duo kicked off their pre-wedding ceremonies on December 7 with a Haldi ceremony and enjoyed Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies on December 8. Their wedding venue was situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park which is three hours away from Jaipur airport. 

READ | Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wish fans 'Merry Christmas', share adorable picture

According to the details accessed by Republic Media Network, the entire wedding venue was adorned with white themed decor with the surroundings lit up with diyas. The royal mandap was decorated with exotic and foreign flowers with the chairs matching the decors with golden and white accents. Both Katrina and Vicky's wedding outfits were designed by Sabyasachi. 

READ | Vicky Kaushal remembers revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham, Katrina Kaif
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com