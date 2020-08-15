Upen Patel's Birthday: Where Is Bigg Boss 8 Star Now? Details On His Acting Career

Actor Upen Patel is remembered by his fans for his appearance in the fan-favourite reality show, Bigg Boss 8. He is an actor who has delivered promising performances through films like Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani and Namastey London. He has lately been an active part of the southern film industries as he was last seen in the 2019 thriller film, Chanakya, alongside actor Tottempudi Gopichand. On the occasion of Upen Patel's birthday on August 16, here is a look at his career graph.

Upen Patel's movies - Career overview

Upen Patel rose to fame with a number of supporting yet impactful roles in much-loved Bollywood films. He made his debut with the film 36 China Town in the year 2006, where he played the character Rocky. In the following years of his career, he was an important part of films like I John and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, amongst others.

His role in the fan-favourite 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani was highlighted in the minds of the viewers. He was seen playing Katrina Kaif’s rich and well-educated love interested named Rahul. He appeared in a few more Hindi films before signing a bunch of movies in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna

Upen Patel was also a popular face in Indian households as he left a lasting impact with his appearance on Bigg Boss 8. His chemistry with co-contestant Karishma Tanna was loved by the audience as they also rooted for the reality show couple. The two love birds made it official on the stage of Nach Baliye where Upen Patel proposed to Karishma Tanna in front of a huge crowd. They also hosted the MTV show on love and relationships called MTV Love School, which gained them even more fan-following.

The two actors eventually fell apart after dating for a long time, which did not digest well with most of their fans. Karishma Tanna had reportedly revealed in an interaction that they were amazing people individually but things did not fall in place for them.

On the professional front, Upen Patel was last seen in the 2019 Telugu film, Chanakya. He was seen playing the role of Sohail in this thriller piece. Bollywood actor Zareen Khan also played a pivotal role in the film Chanakya. Actor Upen Patel was also seen in Boomerang in the year 2019, where he was seen playing a significant character by the name of Sooraj.

