Bigg Boss Couples Who Broke Up After The Season Got Over; Gauahar-Kushal To Karishma-Upen

Bigg Boss is one of the most talked-about shows in India. It has been a trend in every season of contestants getting into a relationship inside the house.

With many in-house relationships, there very few of them which ended in split either just after the season is over or after some time. Here are such instances.

Bigg Boss couple who broke up in the real world

Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi

One of the most significant contestants from Bigg Boss season 2 were Rahul Mahajan and Payal Rohatgi. The two got close inside the house and their intimate moments were frequently captured on cameras. As per rumours, they were dating before entering the house, but they both had denied it then.

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant took things to a level up as they actually tied the knot in the Bigg Boss house. However, the marriage did not last for long. According to reports, they got divorced in two months but made people question that if they did to increase the season four TRP.

Ashmit Patel and Veena Malik

Another couple inside the house in season 4 were Ashmit Patel and Veena Malik. They were often seen cosying up and their clips were time and again used in the promos, to increase the drama. Once they were out, rumours started doing the rounds that Ashmit was upset with Veena who was trying to plant stories about them to the media.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

In Bigg Boss season 9, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon met and fell in love inside the house. However, despite overcoming many challenges, the two failed to make their relationship last outside the house.

Kushal took to social media to reveal the news about their breakup, while Gauhar refused to comment on the matter. As per reports, the two remain friends.

Tanishaa Mukherjee and Armaan Kohli

Season 9 was stirred by the controversies made inside the house by Tanishaa Mukherjee and Armaan Kohli. They were frequently spotted cosying up and rumour has it that the makers did not show much due to pressure from host Salman Khan, who was a friend of Ajay Devgn, Tanisha’s brother-in-law. In the end, the relationship dissolved as both claimed that they were very different from each other.

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna

Bigg Boss season 8 had headlines of romance between Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel. They were often spotted in intimate moments and their relationship lasted quite a time outside too. But they eventually part ways due to unknown reasons.

