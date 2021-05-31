Urmila Matondkar Celebrates 18 Years Of 'Bhoot', Says Her Role Was A 'huge Risk'

Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar is looking back to one of her most memorable movies - Bhoot. The movie was released in 2003 starring many celebrities including Rekha, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, and many others. Yesterday, May 30, 2021, the actor took to her Instagram account to share her experience of choosing her role as Swati.

For the post, she shared a still from the movie where she can be seen holding the doll. In the movie, Matondkar played the lead role of Swati who buys a grand apartment with her husband at a low price. Once they start living there, Swati gets possessed by a ghost. Matondkar wrote in her Instagram caption that it was a huge risk for her. She claimed that many other actors would not have been comfortable taking on the role. "Thank you all for your immense love n support for this one", she wrote. She then proceeded to ask her followers to guess the movie and enjoy it as a Sunday special.

Urmila Matondkar celebrates 18 years of Bhoot

Urmila was showered with praises from her fans for her performance in the movie. They were easily able to guess that the still posted by the actor was from the movie Bhoot. Many said that the film was one of Urmila's best works and called her a "Legend". One fan exclaimed saying, "No actress in Bollywood could play that role except you". Another said, "Guess?! I can’t get the movie out of my head... since 18 years. Still scary." They even asked her to make a comeback in the entertainment industry. The post gained more than 13,000 likes.

Meet the Bhoot movie cast

The plot of Bhoot focused on a married couple played by Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar who purchase a new and luxurious apartment at a very low cost. Little to their knowledge, the apartment is actually haunted. Urmila, who plays Swati, gets possessed and is used by the ghost to find and kill her murderer. The Bhoot movie cast features Rekha as an exorcist, Nana Patekar as Inspector Liyaqat Qureshi, Fardeen Khan as Sanjay Thakkar, the murderer and Barkha Madan as Manjeet Khosla, the previous owner of the apartment who died by accidental death. The movie went on to win many awards including Best Actor (Female) Award for Urmila Matondkar at the Bollywood Movie Awards, Star Screen Awards, Filmfare Awards and Zee Cine Awards.

Image: Still from Bhoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.