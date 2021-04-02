Urmila Matondkar Celebrates 22 Years Of 'Jaanam Samjha Karo'; Asks Fans To Guess The Song

Urmila Matondkar recently shared pictures from her movie Jaanam Samjha Karo to celebrate 22 years of its release. The actress shared a collage that had stills from one of the songs of the movie. In her caption, she asked her fans and followers to guess the name of the song.

Urmila Matondkar celebrates 22 years of 'Jaanam Samjha Karo'

Urmila Matondkar's recent post on Instagram was a collage from the song Sabki Baaratein Aayi from the movie. While sharing the stills, the actress wrote, "Hi all you fabulous people. It's 22 years of this sweet romantic film. Can you guys guess this song? Did you all like it?. Lyrics are by legendary Majrooh Sultanpuri Saab".

The movie Jaanam Samjha Karo released in 1999 and was directed by Andaleb Sultanpuri. Jaanam Samjha Karo cast included Salman Khan opposite Urmila Matondkar in the lead role and actors like Shakti Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Monica Bedi in supporting roles.

Jaanam Samjha Karo plot followed the story of a poor girl, Chandni, played by Urmila Matondkar and a rich womaniser named Rahul, played by Salman Khan. As the movie progressed, it showed how these two people with drastically opposite personality and lifestyles came together and fell in love with each other.

Fans react to Urmila Matondkar's recent post

Fans quickly reacted to the actress' post and guessed the song in the comment section. One of the fans wrote that the song was really beautiful and that the actress looked amazing in every scene. Another fan commented that Urmila was an amazing actor and that they loved her acting.

A quick look at Urmila Matondkar's movies

Urmila Matondkar has appeared in various Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Marathi movies in her career. The actress has won several accolades for her performance. Matondkar started her career as a child artist and made her adult debut with the 1989 Malayalam movie Chanakyan. The movie was a critical and commercial success. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 1991 action movie Narsimha. She was next seen in the blockbuster hit Rangeela opposite Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff. Her role earned her a nomination at the Filmfare award for the Best Actress. A few of Urmila Matondkar's movies include Aa Gale Lag Ja, Judaai, Satya, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara.

Source: Urmila Matondkar's Instagram

