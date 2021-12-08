Urvashi Rautela All Set To Judge The Miss Universe 2021 Pageant In Israel

Model-turned-actor Urvashi Rautela makes fashion statements through her photoshoots and public appearances. She is now all set to judge the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant in Eilat, Israel. The 70th edition of Miss Universe Pageant will be held on December 12.

Urvashi, who is an active Instagram user, also dropped a series of pictures and videos as she stepped into Israel. In the pictures, she can be seen striking various poses as she enjoyed the weather in Israel.

Urvashi Rautela to be a panellist at Miss Universe 2021

Talking about her feelings, Urvashi Rautela said, "I’m truly honored to be a part of the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant in Eilat, Israel. By trusting in themselves and strongly working hard to fulfil their aspirations, all these wonderful women from across the globe represent and symbolize the Miss Universe Organization's principles, and I can't wait to experience this significant occasion with all of them on this great global platform. This year's Miss Universe competition focuses more on climate change, as well as other social and global challenges confronting competitors and their nations."

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Rautela posted a few pictures and videos from the location. In one of them, she can be seen praying at the famous Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. She sported a roscolux orange coloured outfit. She donned a balloon sleeves crop shirt and matching palazzo pants. She captioned the picture with, "#MissUniverse2021 here I come While praying at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Urvashi Rautela will play Poonam Mishra, the reel-life wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra, who is played by Randeep Hooda in the web film, Inspector Avinash. Rautela will also appear in a few more south Indian films, including the Telugu feature Black Rose, in which she will play the lead, and a 200-crore Tamil flick starring Saravana. The next schedule for the film is set to start soon. Apart from that, Rautela just shared the official poster for her forthcoming film Dil Hai Gray, which is a Hindi version of the Tamil film, Thiruttu Payale 2.

With inputs: PR

Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela