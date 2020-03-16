Urvashi Rautela And Paoli Dam In Stunning Blue Blazer Looks; See Pics

Actor Urvashi Rauutela has always grabbed eyeballs for her sharp looks and distinctive style. The actor often serves her best looks on the social media platform Instagram, also inspiring her followers to step up their fashion game. From crop tops to blazers, Urvashi Rautela's photos have been a huge inspiration and fans often pick up after her style.

Paoli Dam, the stunning actor who started off her career in Bengali television, has one thing in common with Urvashi Rautela - they were both a part of the Hate Story franchise. Paoli Dam is also now considered to be one of the established actors in the Indian film industry. Read on to know which Hate Story star rocked the blue blazer look better. Here are the photos:

Urvashi Rautela is rocking a blue blazer and is wearing a shimmery blue crop top with blue trousers. Her look is complete with the lipstick and the earrings she is wearing. Her eye make up is spot on and she has set her hair straight. The actor is also wearing high heels, which makes her look sharp and stunning. In the picture, she is seen staring out of the window and serving us one of her best looks.

Paoli Dam, in this picture, is rocking a blue blazer, which she has teamed up with blue trousers and waistcoat. The actor is known for doing everything stylishly. Often, she has influenced her fans as well. Paoli Dam's Instagram is full of aesthetics and vibrant colours. The accessories she is wearing in these above pictures also show off her sleek style.

