Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Paagal’ Jamming Sessions With Badshah; Watch Here

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy flick, Pagalpanti. The film reportedly did not fare well at the box office. Over the years, Rautela has been a part of several hit films including Sanam Re, Kaabil, Hate Story 4, etc. She is currently filming for her yet-untitled film.

Urvashi Rautela’s Paagal jam session with Badshah

Urvashi Rautela recently took to social media to share a video of herself enjoying a jamming session with rapper Badshah. The two were shaking their feet to Badshah’s hit chartbuster, Paagal. Urvashi Rautela shared three videos and asked fans which ones they liked better.

Check out Urvashi Rautela’s post here:

Urvashi Rautela’s fans were quick to comment on their love for this unique jam. Many of her fans started dropping in comments of love. Fans also commented with love and fire emojis. Here is what fans had to say about Urvashi Rautela and Badshah’s jamming sessions.

Badshah’s chartbuster number, Paagal was reportedly one of the most viewed videos in 24 hours on YouTube at the time of release. The song reached more than 70 million views in less than 24 hours of release. The original song was one of the biggest party anthems of the year.

Check out Badshah’s Paagal song here right away:

