Urvashi Rautela Becomes First Indian To Be Awarded 'Symbol Of The Armour' By Israel's Army

Actor and model Urvashi Rautela is known for avidly using her social media platforms to create a stir in the fashion world with her attires. Recently, the model judged the Miss Universe 2021 pageantry where the Indian representative, Harnaaz Sandhu, made the country proud by bringing home the crown after 21 years. Urvashi Rautela also achieved a major feat internationally as she recently bagged a prestigious honour from the Israeli army.

The 27-year-old received the Symbol of The Armour award from the Israeli army Moshe Levy and became the first Indian to do so. Interestingly, the model's uncle was a CDS (Chief of Defence Staff). To prepare mentally as well as physically, the young model reportedly took advanced training with the Israeli army for two weeks. It was also one of the biggest dreams of Urvashi Rautela. Watch the video of the young model receiving the award below.

Earlier, Rautela took to her Instagram to share multiple pictures of her visiting former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during her stay in Israel while gearing up for the Miss Universe contest. She also gifted him the Bhagwad Gita and taught him a few words in Hindi. Sharing the video, she wrote, ''THANK YOU PRIME MINISTER OF ISRAEL FORMER FOR INVITING ME & MY FAMILY #MissUniverseXUrvashiRautela #RoyalWelcome 🙏🏻 My Bhagavad Gita: A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return. -The Bhagavad Gita (sic)''

As mentioned earlier, Rautela judged the pageantry contest in Israel. Talking about the same ahead of the event, she said, ''I’m truly honoured to be a part of the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant in Eilat, Israel. By trusting in themselves and strongly working hard to fulfil their aspirations, all these wonderful women from across the globe represent and symbolise the Miss Universe Organization's principles, and I can't wait to experience this significant occasion with all of them on this great global platform. This year's Miss Universe competition focuses more on climate change, as well as other social and global challenges confronting competitors and their nations."

(Image: @urvashirautela/Instagram)