Last Updated:

Urvashi Rautela Gifts Bhagavad Gita To Ex-Israel PM Netanyahu; Teaches Him Hindi; WATCH

Urvashi Rautela gifted the Bhagwad Gita to former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, taught him Hindi as she geared up for Miss Universe event.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Urvashi Rautela, benajamin netanyahu

Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela


Actor Urvashi Rautela has been a beauty pageant winner in the past, and she is now set to judge the upcoming Miss Universe event. Ahead of the event scheduled to be held on December 12, the Sanam Re actor has already landed at the venue. However, rather than contestants or models, the actor was spotted in the company of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the venue. 

The Hate Story 4 star was over the moon for being invited to the event. She bonded with the leader over an exchange of their respective local languages, Hindi and Hebrew. Rautela also presented a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to the leader.

Urvashi Rautela bonds with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 

Urvashi Rautela was invited for a meet and greet session with Benjamin Netanyahu and extended her gratitude for his gesture. She then dropped a video on Instagram where Netanyahu tells her, 'I'll  teach you a word in Hebrew, you teach me a word in Hindi."

READ | Urvashi Rautela to collaborate with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa in next project

He then goes to say that in Hebrew, when they have to say 'everything is okay', they say 'sababa.' He then asks her how the statement was said in Hindi.

The former Miss Diva replied to Netanyahu's question saying, 'Sab shaandaar, sab badhiya' and the leader repeated after her perfectly. He then says, "We should combine the two."

READ | Urvashi Rautela boards private jet with Christian Dior handbag worth Rs 15 lakh; see pic

Urvashi then gifted the Bhagavad Gita to the former PM and captioned it, "A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return."

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Urvashi last starred in the romantic comedy Virgin Bhanupriya. The film had an OTT release last year.

READ | Janmashtami 2021: Urvashi Rautela shares excerpts from Bhagavad Gita on Instagram; Read

The actor's upcoming film is Inspector Avinash where she is paired opposite Randeep Hooda in the venture. She is playing the role of Randeep Hooda's wife in the film which is slated for an online release.

READ | Urvashi Rautela dons a regal gown worth Rs. 40 lakh for a fashion event

Rautela will also make her debut in South Indian industry soon. Currently, she is working on a Telugu film Black Rose. She will also feature in a big-budget Tamil film alongside Saravana and will soon kick off the shooting for the next schedule.

READ | Urvashi Rautela all set to judge the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant in Israel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Urvashi Rautela, Benjamin Netanyahu, Miss Universe 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com