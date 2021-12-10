Urvashi Rautela Gifts Bhagavad Gita To Ex-Israel PM Netanyahu; Teaches Him Hindi; WATCH

Actor Urvashi Rautela has been a beauty pageant winner in the past, and she is now set to judge the upcoming Miss Universe event. Ahead of the event scheduled to be held on December 12, the Sanam Re actor has already landed at the venue. However, rather than contestants or models, the actor was spotted in the company of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the venue.

The Hate Story 4 star was over the moon for being invited to the event. She bonded with the leader over an exchange of their respective local languages, Hindi and Hebrew. Rautela also presented a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to the leader.

Urvashi Rautela bonds with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Urvashi Rautela was invited for a meet and greet session with Benjamin Netanyahu and extended her gratitude for his gesture. She then dropped a video on Instagram where Netanyahu tells her, 'I'll teach you a word in Hebrew, you teach me a word in Hindi."

He then goes to say that in Hebrew, when they have to say 'everything is okay', they say 'sababa.' He then asks her how the statement was said in Hindi.

The former Miss Diva replied to Netanyahu's question saying, 'Sab shaandaar, sab badhiya' and the leader repeated after her perfectly. He then says, "We should combine the two."

Urvashi then gifted the Bhagavad Gita to the former PM and captioned it, "A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return."

Urvashi Rautela on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Urvashi last starred in the romantic comedy Virgin Bhanupriya. The film had an OTT release last year.

The actor's upcoming film is Inspector Avinash where she is paired opposite Randeep Hooda in the venture. She is playing the role of Randeep Hooda's wife in the film which is slated for an online release.

Rautela will also make her debut in South Indian industry soon. Currently, she is working on a Telugu film Black Rose. She will also feature in a big-budget Tamil film alongside Saravana and will soon kick off the shooting for the next schedule.