Urvashi Rautela Boards Private Jet With Christian Dior Handbag Worth Rs 15 Lakh; See Pic

Urvashi Rautela recently boarded a private jet in style. She took to her Instagram account to share pictures and videos of the same. As per a press release, the actor coupled her outfit with a Christian Dior handbag worth Rs.15 lakhs.

Urvashi Rautela on a private jet

In the video the actor uploaded on her Instagram account, she can be seen exiting a private jet. The actor donned a yellow outfit from Versace and coupled it with a silver and white bag from Christian Dior worth Rs.15 lakhs. Rautela can also be seen wearing a pair of sunglasses and sneakers in the video.

Watch the video here:

Urvashi Rautela also posted a picture of herself inside the private jet. Fans can get a closer look at the bag and outfit in the picture. She captioned the picture, ‘✈️🍌 🛩 🍌🛩✈️ dinner 🥘 @ mine❓ 🍭🧿’

Check out Urvashi Rautela’s post here:

Urvashi Rautela's films

The actor will soon enter the Tamil film industry with a sci-fi film. Rautela will play the role of a microbiologist in the upcoming film. She will also take on a role in a bilingual thriller titled Black Rose. She will also star in the Hindi remake of Thirutu Payale 2. Additionally, she will be seen in the lead role in a web series, Inspector Avinash.

Apart from being involved in the film industry, Rautela also collaborated with celebrities from the world of music. She will soon join hands with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa for their upcoming project. This will not be the first time she is collaborating with the singers. She has previously featured in Love Dose, alongside Honey Singh and also collaborated with Guru Randhawa in Doob Gaye.

Urvashi Rautela on Raksha Bandhan

The actor also took to her social media account on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and uploaded a picture of herself and her brother. She also spoke to Republic World about what her ideal sibling would look like. She said, “Moreover, during a misunderstanding, the mature sibling will not only apologize for their mistakes. They can also set aside their pride and initiate reconciliation. Aside from not wanting to upset their parents, they just love their siblings enough not to let a day pass by with heartaches between them.”

(With inputs from PR)

Picture Credits: Urvashi Rautela-Instagram