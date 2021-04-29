Urvashi Rautela Falls During Doob Gaye Shoot, Guru Does Push-ups By The Sea; Watch BTS

On April 29, 2021, Urvashi Rautela took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a behind-the-scenes video featuring herself and co-actor and singer, Guru Randhawa. In the video, one can see Urvashi slip and fall in the water during the Doob Gaye scene. One can also see Guru doing push-ups by the sea. The duo can be seen laughing cheerfully as they shot for their latest MV.

Urvashi Rautela drops Doob Gaye BTS

In the video, Guru can be seen holding Urvashi as she slips and falls in the sea while shooting the music video. In another scene, Guru can be seen doing push-ups while also engaging in a fun conversation with his co-actor, Urvashi. Remo D'Souza, who has directed the song, can also be laughing out loud at the end of the video. Urvashi and Guru can be seen twinning in an all-black outfit.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers dropped red hearts and complimented the actor. A fan commented, "Money often costs too much". Another one wrote, "Both are cute" with several red hearts. A netizen commented, "Beauty with hotty" with heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, "You are so cute Queen" and dropped heart-eyed face emoticons.

On April 28, Guru Randhawa and Urvashi Rautela released Doob Gaye teaser on YouTube. The song shows an intense love story. The music is composed by B Praak, while the song is sung by Guru himself. The lyrics are penned by Jaani and it is directed by Remo D'Souza. Within 24 hours of its release, Doob Gaye teaser has already amassed more than 3.3 million views on YouTube. As the teaser was released online, many fans expressed their excitement and further complimented Urvashi, Guru and the team.

Recently, Guru, too, shared a pair of BTS pics with the director, Remo D'Souza. In the pictures, the duo can be seen sitting and looking at the scenery as they admired the serene beauty. Guru can be seen dressed in black pathani, while Remo sported a casual attire. He captioned the post as "With my favourite @remodsouza sir. Thanks for the amazing video sir. Cant wait to shoot with you next" with a string of emoticons.

Image Source: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

