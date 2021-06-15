Urvashi Rautela Gets Hilarious Reaction For Her Mud Bath Post, Fans Call It 'Nayak 2.0'

Urvashi Rautela recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her mud bath. The actor seemed delighted to share the importance and significance of the mud bath with her fans through a dedicated post. While a number of fans loved the informative and interesting post, another section of the comments found it hilarious. Fans of the actor began complimenting the actor while others poked fun at the image posted by Urvashi Rautela. Fans thus had mixed opinions on the post shared by the actor and thus the comments section was filled with different reactions.

Urvashi Rautela's pic taking mud bath leaves netizens talking

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi Rautela can be seen seated on a stool as she poses for the camera in front of her. She can be seen enjoying the beautiful sun rays as she sits covered in mud. The beautiful sky and the aesthetically pleasing background seem perfect as she shared the picture with her fans online. However, fans found the post to be quite funny and shared their hilarious comments on the post. Some fans even went on to draw parallels to her and a scene from the film Nayak where the protagonist too was all covered in mud. Fans thus poked fun at Urvashi for her mud bath look. Fans committed calling her Nayak 2.0 and various such names as they failed to understand the purpose of the post. However, some fans seemed to understand its importance and commented positively on Urvashi Rautela’s post on Instagram. They complimented her for posting the image and also praised her for the caption which seemed informative.

Urvashi Rautela shared the picture of her mud bath and wrote that it is her favourite spa therapy. Further on she wrote that Cleopatra was an early lover of a mud bath and she's a modern lover of it. She continued to speak of its significance by saying that she is enjoying the red mud of a Balearic beach through her mud bath season. The actor continued the caption to further divulge details about the mud and claimed that The Roman Goddess Venus used it as a mirror. Speaking of its nutritional properties, Urvashi Rautela wrote that the mud contains mineral-rich substances that are therapeutic and good for the skin. She ended her caption by writing that mud baths are still just as therapeutic today as they manage to detoxify and draw out impurities from the skin. While some fans were convinced about its benefits, others continued making fun of it.

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

