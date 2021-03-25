Urvashi Rautela Gets Ready For Holi; Shares Unique 'anti-corona Pichkari' Amid COVID-19

Indian model and actor Urvashi Rautela shared a video of herself saying that she is ready with her unique water gun for Holi. Fans could not keep calm and have been drooling at her Indian ensemble. The actor also shared a unique water gun from Varanasi in her stories.

Urvashi Rautela is ready with a unique water gun

Urvashi Rautela recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself in yellow attire. The actor wore Indian attire for a photo shoot. In the caption, she wrote 'When is Holi in 2021? ðŸ’¦ ðŸ’§ ðŸ”«ðŸŽ¨ðŸŒˆ I’m ready with my unique anti-corona pichkari (water gun) ðŸ”«ðŸ”«ðŸ”«'. Urvashi has over 35 million followers on Instagram with whom she shared the video. Clean Bandit and Mabel's song Tik Tok was played in the background.

Fans who are always showering their love on Urvashi Rautela's photos, could not remain calm this time either. Her fans rushed to the comment section and complimented her for her look. While some wrote that she is looking beautiful in yellow, others wrote that they love her. Most of her fans showered their love with 'heart' and 'fire' emojis on the video.

Apparently, the Sanam Re actor shared a unique type of water gun in her Instagram story. The actor shared a picture of a unique water gun that some innovators from Varanasi had made. They called the water gun 'anti-corona pichkari' through which people can celebrate Holi amid COVID-19 surging cases. The actor called it a remarkable job and further said that this water gun would help in maintaining social distancing and celebrate the festival of colours.

More Urvashi Rautela trivia

Indian model and actor Urvashi Rautela is known for her works in Bollywood films. She became Miss Diva Universe in 2015 and later represented the country at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. The 27-year-old made her debut with Anil Sharma's directorial Singh Saab The Great in the year 2013 opposite Sunny Deol and had worked in several movies since then. Urvashi Rautela's movies include Sanam Re (2016), Hate Story 4 (2018), Great Grand Masti (2016), and Pagalpanti (2019).

Promo Image Source: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.