Urvashi Rautela Has Witty Reply For Fan Over Question On Rishabh Pant's IND Vs SA Century

Urvashi Rautela was at her witty best as she responded to a fan asking her if she watched cricketer Rishabh Pant's century in the latest India versus South Africa test series. The duo had previously sparked dating rumours after being spotted on dinner dates, however, reports claimed that they parted ways soon after. It then comes as no surprise that netizens continue to drop comments about their alleged affair.

Urvashi Rautela responds to a fan asking her about Rishabh Pant's century

After receiving a comment stating, "Pant ka 100 dekha ki nahi kal" (did you see Pant's 100 yesterday), Urvashi wittily responded by saying, "Oh you mean pant (using a pant emoji). Ya, I have seen that because everyone wears it. Also, Rs 100 I have seen inside it." Take a look at this brief exchange.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were reported to be dating back in 2018. As per a Pinkvilla report last year, Rautela's spokesperson quipped that the duo mutually decided to block each other on Whatsapp. Amid their relationship rumours, Pant shared a post on Instagram confirming his relationship with actor Isha Negi. “I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy," he had written in the caption. His girlfriend Isha Negi had also shared the picture on her Instagram handle and written, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life.”

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, was one of the jury members at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant that saw India's Harnaaz Sandhu take home the coveted title. The actor and model also achieved a major feat internationally as she recently bagged the Symbol of The Armour award from the Israeli army Moshe Levy and became the first Indian to do so.

On the work front, Urvashi will be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in Jio studios' web series Inspector Avinash. She also has a bilingual thriller Black Rose as well as the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2 in the pipeline. Lastly, she will be making her Tamil debut with the 200 crore big-budget film The Legend.

Image: Instagram@urvashirautela, AP