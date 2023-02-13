Urvashi Rautela Not A Part Of Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2: Source

The news of Urvashi Rautela joining the cast of Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 has been doing rounds on the Internet for the last few days. Now, a source close to the production banner Hombale Films clarified that the Hate Story 4 actress is not a part of the film and called the rumours 'baseless' and 'untrue.'

"All the rumors around Urvashi Rautela's casting in Kantara 2 are totally baseless and untrue. Recently, Urvashi Rautela just happened to be on the same premises as Rishab Shetty, where she requested to meet the Kantara fame and he politely obliged. She posted the picture clicked with him with a cryptic caption, giving rise to these completely false rumors", the source revealed.

How did the rumours start?

The rumours of Urvashi Rautela being a part of the Kannada film Kantara 2 began soon after she shared a picture with the movie's actor-director Rishab Shetty on social media. In the photo, Urvashi sported a yellow ensemble while Rishab kept his look casual with a T-shirt and jeans. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, " #KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loadin #RS."

See the post below:

As soon as the post was shared, netizens were quick to speculate that the actress will work with Shetty on Kantara 2.

More about Kantara 2

Recently, Rishab Shetty revealed that the scripting of Kantara 2 has started and it will be released globally in 2024. He further revealed that the next part will be a prequel and not a sequel. "What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it", the actor-filmmaker said.