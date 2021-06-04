Urvashi Rautela Is 'prepping Hard' For Her Next Action Film; Says 'gonna Be So Fulfilling'

On June 3, 2021, Urvashi Rautela took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a behind-the-scenes video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen practising kickboxing along with her coach, Rohit Nair. One can see her being focused during her practice session. Sharing the reel, the actor informed that she is preparing for her upcoming action project.

Urvashi Rautela is 'prepping hard' for her upcoming action project

In Urvashi Rautela's latest video, she can be seen dressed in a tight black outfit and is flaunting her natural look. Her long hair is pulled up in a messy bun. As for the caption, she wrote, "Prepping hard for my next action film. Doing my own action stunts gonna be so fulfilling and something what I love the most" with a string of emoticons.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several fans dropped red hearts, while a few others complimented the beauty. A fan commented, "Superb ma'am", while another one wrote, "Super hot". A netizen commented, "Keep it up" with several OK gesture emoticons. Another one called her 'outstanding' and dropped several motivating emoticons. A number of fans expressed excitement for Urvashi Rautela's next film.

Urvashi is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers to snaps from her latest photoshoot. Recently, she dropped a series of pictures donning various outfits and striking several poses. In one video, she can be seen dancing to the tunes of Shaan and Kailash Kher's Chand Sifarish. She captioned the video, "Shubhan Allah...🧿 Link in bio to watch full Kathak performance".

In another picture, she can be seen dressed in a printed multicoloured outfit and she accessorised herself with minimal jewellery. Her long straight hair is pulled back in a high ponytail and she wore subtle makeup. As for the caption, she wrote, "These eyes baby... They never lie....". Many of her fans and followers rushed to drop red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Several fans called her 'beautiful', 'stunning' and 'outstanding'.

IMAGE: URVASHI RAUTELA'S INSTAGRAM

