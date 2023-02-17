Urvashi Rautela Prays For Rishabh Pant's Speedy Recovery, Says 'he Is India's Pride'

Urvashi Rautela recently shared her good wishes for injured Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was wounded in an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30. His car collided with a divider and caught fire. Pant sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital by the onlookers. He is currently ailing from the injuries sustained during the unfortunate accident.

Pant recently shared pictures of himself recovering from the accident on his Instagram. Referring to the images, the paparazzi asked Rautela if she had seen the pictures. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport and the actress responded to the question.

She sent her well wishes for Pant’s speedy recovery. Urvashi said, "He is an asset for our country and India’s pride. He has our best wishes."

In the video, Urvashi can be seen dressed in a red co-ord set featuring a bralette, leggings and a cropped, full-sleeves jacket. The actress paired the look with sunglasses.

Check out the video here:

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were rumoured to be dating each other. When the actress claimed that a man named 'Mr RP' once waited for her in a hotel lobby for ten hours, the cricketer shared a remark on social media talking about the "lies people tell in interviews". Many believed that they both referred to each other.

Some fans also called out Rautela for her stalker-like behaviour after she shared an uncaptioned black-and-white photograph of the Mumbai hospital where Pant was admitted after his accident. Prior to that, she also uploaded a picture of herself on her Instagram handle with the comment, "Praying," along with a white heart and a white dove emoji.

Pant is currently recovering from his injury and will probably be off the cricket field for a while.