Urvashi Rautela Reveals Release Date Of Her Upcoming Film 'Virgin Bhanupriya'; Read Here

After Gulabo Sitabo, many movies have announced their releases on the OTT platforms. Recently, Urvashi Rautela also announced that her upcoming film, Virgin Bhanupriya, will have an OTT release. Check out the posts shared by the actor mentioning the new update:

Also Read | Style Tips | Clothing Colour Combinations For Two-piece Sets That Look Great Together

Urvashi Rautela’s Virgin Bhanupriya to get a release date

Urvashi Rautela's upcoming Virgin Bhanupriya is all set to release on July 16, on the OTT platform Zee5. Virgin Bhanupriya is an Ajay Lohan directorial, starring Urvashi Rautela, Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia, and Rumana Molla as lead characters.

The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the Hollywood movie, Easy A, starring Emma Stone. The plot of the film revolves around Bhanupriya, played by Urvashi Rautelia, who is a conservative college-going girl.

Also Read | Outfits For Casual Date | What To Wear During A Casual Date Night?

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily about the movie, Urvashi Rautela said that it is both comedy and drama. It is one of those movies that the current generation will totally relate to. People these days like high content cinema and the film promises that, said the actor in the interview.

It is a family comedy movie that explores the relationship between the family and the youth. Urvashi Rautela also added that her look from Virgin Bhanupriya is also "completely youthful, like that of a college-going girl".

Also Read | Nail Care: Home Remedies On How To Grow Healthy And Long Nails Fast

The entire team of Virgin Bhanupriya recently had a virtual meeting over a Zoom call. While talking about the Zoom call with the entertainment daily during the candid chat, Urvashi Rautela said that it was a call long-awaited by her. Concluding about the movie, Urvashi Rautela said that Archana Puran Singh is playing her mother in the movie, and this is her first movie ever where they had to launch a trailer by being at home.

Urvashi Rautela also said that as fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, there a lot of fan questions from all over the world, and they wanted to know more about the movie and her character and the story and soon all questions will be answered as the movie will be releasing on July 16, on Zee5.

Also Read | Wine | Different Types Of Wine Glasses You Could Benefit From Knowing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.