Urvashi Rautela Reveals She Can Never Visit Pakistan 'officially'; Gives Clarification

Model-actor Urvashi Rautela, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram Stories and hosted an Ask Me Anything session to interact with her 35.4 million Instagram followers. During the session, a follower of her, presumably from Pakistan, asked the actor that when will she visit Pakistan. In her response, Urvashi asserted that she can never travel to Pakistan "officially" as she has been crowned twice as Miss Universe. And, travelling to Pakistan is against her contract.

Urvashi on travelling to Pakistan:

Before responding to the above fan-query, Urvashi had listed her top five favourite destinations. In the list, she included Haridwar, Dubrovnik, Bergen, Kyoto and San Miguel de Allende. She also added the national flags of each place.

A peek into Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Many from the 27-year-old actor's Insta fam asked her question related to her personal and professional life. Among many others, a fan had asked Urvashi to name her favourite cricketer. However, in the response, Rautela asserted that she does not know any cricketer. In addition to her answer, Urvashi mentioned that she has a deep respect for Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, a fan of her expressed that she wants to watch her on the big-screen with Aishwarya rai Bachchan. On the other hand, an Instagram user asked Urvashi that what she wants to do for her nation. While responding to the question, the Sanam Re actor penned, "I've always been representing my nation since I was a teenager & won numerous accolades. However a lot more to do / I love my India". Responding to one of the questions in her AMA session, Urvashi revealed that she will opt for an arranged marriage.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in ZEE5's original film, titled Virgin Bhanupriya, which released in July 2020. In January 2021, via an Instagram post, the actor had informed that she has started shooting for a web-series, opposite Randeep Hooda. The upcoming web-series, titled Inspector Avinash, is said to be a biopic. The cop-thriller, which was scheduled to go on the floor in December 2020, will be directed by Neerraj Pathak of Right Yaaa Wrong and Bhaiaji Superhit fame.

Promo Image Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

