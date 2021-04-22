Urvashi Rautela Shares New Stills From 'Doob Gaye'; Is Now A Ballerina 'on The Hill Top'

Actress Urvashi Rautela is all set to feature in the music video of Doob Gaye. The actress has shared several stills and pictures from the sets of her upcoming song on her Instagram. Urvashi Rautela's latest post features the actress doing ballet on the hills from the new stills of Doob Gaye.

Urvashi Rautela turns into a ballerina

In the photos, the actress struck a pose for the camera like a ballerina on the hilltop. The Miss India Universe 2009 was seen wearing a pretty pink coloured silk dress with puffy sleeves. The actress had a pink dominated makeup look and used a diamond necklace as an accessory. Urvashi wrote "BALLET ON THE HILL TOP" and used the hashtag #DoobGaye as she shared her post. Urvashi Rautela's Doob Gaye will also be featuring Guru Randhawa and the video of the song will be releasing on 30th April 2021.

Fans react to Urvashi Rautela's latest Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Urvashi Rautela's latest post on Instagram and filled the comment section. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section while other fans marvelled at the actress' beauty. One fan left a comment calling the actress a pretty girl while another fan wrote that Urvashi looked gorgeous. One fan left a comment saying that the actress' posture in the picture was really nice.

Urvashi Rautela pays tribute to late actor Vivekh

The actress shared a picture and BTS video from the sets of her upcoming movie with the late actor and paid tribute to him. While sharing the picture and videos, Urvashi wrote that she will miss the Padma Shri award winner and that she was shocked to hear about his demise. She put forth her condolences to the late actor's family. Urvashi wrote, "I will miss you forever my Padma Shri @actorvivekh sir. My experience of working with a legend like you in my debut Tamil film is unforgettable. I’m so shocked by the loss. You cared for me & cared for the world. Your comic timing & dialogues. Your love for the trees. My heartfelt condolences to Vivekh sir’s family, friends and fans. #RIPVivekh.I have some best memories of my life with you....Thank you sir for everything".

