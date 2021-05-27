Urvashi Rautela Shares Pic Of Herself And Other Celebs Donning Versace Safety Pin Dress

Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in the music video of Versace Baby sung by Arabic artist Mohamad Ramadan. The song received positive reviews, but what caught attention was the iconic black and gold ensemble that Rautela donned. Read along to take a look at the pictures that she has shared of the video so far and other details.

Urvashi Rautela dons the iconic Versace safety-pin dress for her recent music video

The actor is often seen picking up glamourous outfits for her music videos, guest appearances and more. She was seen carrying a head to toe Versace outfit in the Mohamed Ramadan music video and the dress was none other than the iconic black and gold safety-pin gown. She has recently shared a post that includes other celebrities who have donned the outfit.

The post shared by Rautela featured Elizabeth Hurley who was the first one to wear the dress, in its original form which bared her mid-riff and also had a high slit on the right leg. The exclusive gown features especially designed safety pins, which are shown as if holding the slits together and Hurley received major media attention when she wore the dress back in 1994, for the Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere in London accompanying then-boyfriend Hugh Grant. In the collage shared by Rautela, the second picture was of herself while the third was of actor Gal Gadot in 2020, for her Wonder Woman 1984 promotions; have a look.

Along with the post, Urvashi thanked the fan page that created the collage. The actor is being appreciated by her fans and followers in the comments under the post, which has received over 506k likes since it was shared. Take a look at some of the comments here.

More about Versace Baby

The song released last month on May 12, 2021, and is the actor’s debut International music video. Celebrating the song's release, Urvashi wrote in an Instagram post, “I’m officially your Versace baby. Dripping in @versace from head to toe. Thank you @donatella_versace. We are trending no.1 worldwide. My international music album Versace baby out now with Arabic superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Celebrate your Eid with us, Thanks a million for all your love”. Take a look at the video here.

