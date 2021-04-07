Urvashi Rautela Shares Video Of Her Pilates Workout, Fan Says 'will Need Rock Like Core'

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 7, to share a video of her doing Pilates exercise. The 27-year-old actor was seen in string-printed black leggings and a black tank top. She wore a pair of purple non-slip toe socks and she had tied her hair in a bun. The Hate Story 4 actor had placed her hands on the shoulder blocks on the carriage of Pilates apparatus and was seen lifting both her legs one after the other on the foot bar. She wrote in the caption she was practising control balance back on the Pilates Reformer and explained the importance of the same. She wrote "Reformer Pilates is perfect as the precise movements performed on the reformer will help you regain strength and improve your posture. If you have back injuries, a sports injury or muscular imbalance, it's a great way to regain full health. An ideal way to boost endorphins and cleanse your body and mind with focused fitness".

Checkout Urvashi Rautela's video of practising pilates and fans' reaction

Urvashi Rautela's fans could not help but gush over her dedication, hard work, and physique. One wrote, "This is damn difficult, will need rock like core" with a wow emoticon while another wrote "Your dedication and hard work made you superstar". Another user wrote, "Speechless what a control and balance of body.. brilliant" and many added fire and heart eyes emoticons in the comment section.

A look at Urvashi Rautela's updates on Instagram

Four days ago, Urvashi Rautela shared a photo of herself in a de-glam avatar that went viral on the internet. The Sanam Re actor had surprised the netizens by adding a photo of her in a plain red-saree and a black blouse. She had tied her hair in a bun and she accessorized the look with a mangal sutra and few bangles and she also wore sindoor. The reason behind her look was unclear and Urvashi wrote in the caption "I have a bad habit that not many have these days. I keep my WORD".

A couple of weeks ago, Urvashi set the internet on fire by sharing photos of her look from an award function. Urvashi donned a shimmering sequinned number which, as per her caption, was designed by Monisha Jaising. Urvashi flaunted her curves in the halter neck gown which had a shimmering fabric and was tied with a satin fabric around the hips and neck. The Love Dose artist accessorised with some crystal and diamond bracelets and also wore many rings while she held a wine glass in hand for the photoshoot. She added many posts in the look and she captioned one of them "you can look but don't touch".

Promo Image Source: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

