Urvashi Rautela shells out fitness goals, shares video while acing boxing

Actress Urvashi Rautela who is often seen shelling out major fitness goals through her social media posts, recently shared a video while practicing boxing. Sweating profusely in the video, the actress can be seen acing boxing skills while motivating fans to work out rigorously and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Urvashi Rautela inspires fans for a healthy body

While captioning the post, she questioned about her being an ‘expletive fighter and then concluded the post with an inspirational quote by Mike Tyson. “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face-Mike Tyson- she wrote. Fans of the Great Grand Masti actress were quick enough to hail her enthusiasm and determination towards achieving a fit body. One of the users wrote, “Urvashi is the most hardworking actress in the industry!!!” Another user wrote, “Fit girl Urvashi.” A third user chimed in and called her a ‘legend’ and informed how he took inspiration from her and has started hitting the gym.

A couple of days back, the actress had shared a video of doing Pilates exercise. While captioning the post, she mentioned that she was practicing control balance back on the Pilates Reformer and explained the importance of the same. She wrote "Reformer Pilates is perfect as the precise movements performed on the reformer will help you regain strength and improve your posture. If you have back injuries, a sports injury, or muscular imbalance, it's a great way to regain full health. An ideal way to boost endorphins and cleanse your body and mind with focused fitness (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi was recently filming for her upcoming web series, a cop-thriller titled Inspector Avinash. Starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role, the show is directed by filmmaker Neerraj Pathak, who is known for helming films like Bhaiaji Superhit and Right Yaaa Wrong. Inspector Avinash is based on the true story of a cop named Avinash Mishra from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is also gearing up for the release of her next film The Black Rose and Thrituttu Payale 2.

(Image credit: UrvashiRautela/ Instagram)

