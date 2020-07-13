Urvashi Rautela Starrer 'Virgin Bhanupriya' Releases Title Track; Watch Here

Keeping the global pandemic in mind, the makers of many movies have decided to release their movies on OTT platforms. Urvashi Rautela’s Virgin Bhanupriya too will be having an online release on the OTT platform, Zee 5. Recently, Urvashi Rautela shared the details of the title track of the movie, Virgin Bhanupriya, that is out now. Read ahead to know-

Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya’s title track out now

Urvashi Rautela’s Virgin Bhanupriya is all set to release on July 16, on the OTT platform Zee5. The movie is an Ajay Lohan directorial. The movie casts Urvashi Rautela, Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia, and Rumana Molla as lead characters. The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the Hollywood movie, Easy A, starring Emma Stone. On July 12, Urvashi Rautela took to her official Instagram account to share the title track of her upcoming movie. The caption of her post read, “VIRGIN BHANUPRIYA TITLE TRACK OUT NOW⭐️#VirginBhanupriya ke na mein hai vishwaas, par kab khatam hogi iski talaash? #CanSheDoIt?

Premiering 16th July only on ZEE5. #SongOutNow@urvashirautela

@archanapuransingh @welcometogauthamcity @officialdelnaazirani @niki_walia @natashasuri @rumanamolla @chirag_dhariwal @bijjugkalaa @ajaylohan @musicsaurabhvaibhav @devnegilive @zee5premium #love #UrvashiRautela”.

Just as Urvashi Rutela shared the title track of the movie, it went viral on the internet. Fans went gaga over the song and the post gained over 19 lakh views in no-time. Fans also spammed the comment section of her post appreciating the song.

While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, lead actor of the movie, Urvashi Rautela said that it is both drama and comedy. The movie is one of those concepts that the current and young generation will completely relate to. It is a family comedy movie that explores the relationship between the family and the youth. Urvashi Rautela also added that her look in Virgin Bhanupriya is also "completely youthful, like that of a college-going girl".

