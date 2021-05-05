Urvashi Rautela Thanks Her Fans For All The Love As 'Doob Gaye' Crosses 60 Million Views

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela's latest music video titled Doob Gaye released recently on April 30, 2021, and has been garnering immense love from her fans and followers. The song, which features Urvashi along with singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently crossed 60 million views on Youtube within a very short span of time. Here is everything you need to know about Urvashi Rautela's latest Instagram post.

Urvashi Rautela's song crosses 60 million views on Youtube

Great Grand Masti actor Urvashi Rautela took to her official IG handle recently and shared a story as well as a post thanking her fans and followers for the immense love they have been showering on her new track titled Doob Gaye, where she stars opposite Guru Randhawa. The love ballad, produced by T-Series and directed by Remo D'Souza recently crossed the 60 million views milestone on Youtube and Urvashi took to her Instagram account to share the news with her followers. She wrote, "THANK U FOR MAKING OUR DOOB GAYE BLOCKBUSTER SUPERHITðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ¥°ðŸ¤— 60+ MILLION LOVE ðŸ–¤ DOOB GAYE BECOMES MOST VIEWED VIDEO IN 24 HRS WORLDWIDE ðŸŒ ðŸ—º THANKS A MILLION, â­ï¸ LOVE YOU GUYS ðŸ’«"

Fan reactions on Urvashi Rautela's post

Urvashi Rautela has a following of 36.6 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 22k likes within a few minutes of sharing it. Fans and followers of the former beauty queen bombarded the comments section with praises for the actor for reaching the milestone. While one of her followers wrote, "So awesome mam i love youðŸ˜ðŸ˜", another stated, "you are so very beautiful ðŸ˜ I'm big fan urvashi ji."

On the work front

Urvashi Rautela is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series titled Inspector Avinash, where she will be seen opposite Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. She last featured in the Zee5 movie titled Virgin Bhanupriya in the year 2020, where she played the titular role of Bhanupriya Awasthi. Urvashi has also been a part of several music videos so far which include Love Dose, Bijli Ki Taar, Teri Load Ve, and Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi, among others.

