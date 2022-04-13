Urvashi Rautela To Make Hollywood Debut? Actor Teases Project With Michele Morrone

Urvashi Rautela has been in the industry for close to a decade now and has grown with her work over the year. The actor had started her career alongside a veteran like Sunny Deol, with the movie Singh Saab the Great and starred in films across genres, be it romantic movies, comedy films, or doing movies where the focus mainly rested on her shoulders.

After starring in a Kannada film at the start of her career, the 28-year-old has largely been associated with Bollywood. However, she is set to expand her work, as she will soon be making her Tamil and Telugu debuts.

Not just that, it seems she is also set to enter Hollywood. After Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela could reportedly be the latest to star in an English-language film.

Urvashi Rautela to make Hollywood debut with 365 Days: Sources

Urvashi Rautela recently gave her fans a glimpse of her interaction with Italian actor Michele Morrone. As per sources, the Great Grand Masti star has been cast as a lead opposite Morrone.

The video seemed to be from the sets of their film and the duo was seen shaking hands and smilingly talking to each other. She termed him as a 'kind human being.'

365 Days is a Netflix film and has been directed by Barbara Bialowas.

Urvashi Rautela on the professional front

Other than 365 Days, Urvashi Rautela had another international association in her work recently, where she featured in Versace Baby alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Another of her international association was that she was set to feature opposite international singer Jason Derulo in his music video.

The actor was in the news when she was one of the judges for the Miss Universe pageant last year.

She will make her Telugu debut with the movie titled Black Rose, which is a bilingual thriller based on William Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice. Her Tamil debut will be with the movie The Legend opposite Saravana.

Jio studios Inspector Avinash another of her upcoming films, where she was starring opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role.

The Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2 was another project in her kitty.