Urvashi Rautela Walks With A Catwalk Strut On 'Doob Gaye'; Thanks Fans For All The Love

Indian actress, Urvashi Rautela, is all set to appear next in the upcoming music video for Guru Randhawa's song, Doob Gaye. The actress recently shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen walking with a distinctive catwalk strut as the song Doob Gaye plays in the background. The actress can be seen wearing a formal blue crop top with a matching cropped jacket and a skirt from the same set. The actress paired it with some stylish sunglasses.

Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa released the Doob Gaye teaser yesterday, April 28 and it has already received over 3 million views on Youtube. Written by songwriter Jaani, Doob Gaye is composed by B Praak while the direction of the video was conducted by dancer and choreographer Remo Dsouza. While sharing her latest video, Rautela shared it announcing the release, "DOOB GAYE TEASER OUT NOW," and thanked fans saying, "THANKS FOR ALL YOUR LOVE". Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's latest post below.

Doob Gaye teaser

Guru Randhawa's latest song has received a lot of love from fans already. From the looks of the teaser, it seems like Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa are all set to deliver an intense short love story through their next video. The video features many scenes of the two being in love, laughing and even fighting.

Urvashi can be heard saying, "hey i love you" to Randhawa in one of the parts while Randhawa at a point can be heard asking "tum mujhe chodogi toh nahi?" meaning "you won't leave me right?" to which she responds "kabhi nahi" meaning "never". The teaser ends with Rautela saying, "aur agar chod diya toh.." meaning "and if i do leave you.. ". The full music video is set to release tomorrow, April 30. Take a look at the teaser below.

Urvashi Rautela's latest

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is currently filming her upcoming cop-thriller Inspector Avinash, alongside Randeep Hooda. Directed by Neeraaj Pathak, the series is produced by Krishan Chowdhary in collaboration with Pathak himself. The plot of the upcoming crime show revolves around the success stories of UP's Special Task Force. It narrates the life of Inspector Avinash, who has been credited for solving high-profile cases in the state.

Image source - Urvashi Rautela Instagram