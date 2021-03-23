Urvashi Rautela Wears A "super Heavy" 20 Pound Dress; Says "Anything For Fashion Baby"

Urvashi Rautela is known for her dressing style and fashion sense. The model-turned-actress is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans and followers updated. Urvashi Rautela's Instagram recently featured a photo of her in a glammed up look. While sharing the photo, the actress said that the dress she was wearing for the photo was very heavy.

Urvashi Rautela's 20-pound dress

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram to share a picture from her photoshoot for the cover of Filmfare magazine. In the photo, she is seen posing for the camera in a glammed up and sleek look. She is seen donning a grey colour dress for the shoot, which has a prominent ruffle pattern. While sharing the photo, the actress wrote in her captions that the dress weighed 20 pounds on her body but she was ready to endure the weight as she could do anything for fashion.

Fans react to Urvashi Rautela's 20-pound dress

Urvashi is quite popular on social media and has a following of over 35 million on her Instagram. Most of Urvashi Rautela's photos have almost 1 million likes. Fans quickly spammed the actress' comment section with heart emoticons. Most of the fans marvelled at her beauty and wrote that she was really beautiful and that they don't regret becoming her fan. One fan commented that her outfit was sizzling and that they loved her fashion choices. Another fan commented that Urvashi looked like the queen of heaven. One fan went as far as to say that she was the Diva of India.

Urvashi Rautela's Inspector Avinash updates

Urvashi Rautela has been pretty active in sharing timely updates about her upcoming project, Inspector Avinash. The actress has shared a few pictures over time on Instagram. In the month of January, she had announced the project while tagging her co-star, Randeep Hooda. She had written that shooting with Randeep was enjoyable and she was really excited to work with him.

Recently, Urvashi uploaded another post that informed fans that the cast of Inspector Avinash had wrapped up their second schedule. The post, which is now deleted, had the actress thanking the team for such an amazing experience.

Image source - Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

