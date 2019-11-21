Is Urvashi Rautela Obsessed With Dazzling Outfits? These Photos Will Leave You Awestruck

Urvashi Rautela is on a promotion spree nowadays. She’s busy promoting her upcoming comedy film Pagalpanti. Urvashi’s song tera bimar mera dil is breaking all records on the internet and is a smashing hit. Urvashi Rautela is a beauty queen who is known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable style sense. She has often been seen in dazzling outfits at various events, take a look.

These pictures prove Urvashi Rautela's obsession with dazzling outfits

Urvashi in bling black gown

Urvashi Rautela looks simply breathtaking in this low neckline gown. Its a gown with lots of bling in it, she wore it during the promotion of her upcoming film Pagalpanti on the sets of dance reality show Nach Baliye.

Urvashi in a wine coloured short bodycon bling dress

Anil Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela went to promote their film Pagalpanti on the sets of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. For the event, Urvashi wore a dazzling wine short dress. The actor looks supremely attractive in the outfit. In the post shared by her, Urvashi Rautela can be seen having a gala time while dancing with superstars Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan.

Urvashi in a blingy sapphire blue short dress

Urvashi Rautela looks ravishing in this sapphire blue dress. Her subtle makeup and hair accentuate her overall look to another level altogether. She wore for this outfit during her appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show along with the other cast members of Pagalpanti.

Urvashi looks dreamy

Urvashi Rautela looks nothing short of a dream in this shining outfit. Even though her outfit is supremely bright and blingy, yet she's managed to carry it with a lot of panache. Urvashi wore the bling outfit for Asia Spa Awards 2019.

