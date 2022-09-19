Last Updated:

US Bodybuilder Has Message For Anil Kapoor After His Resemblance To Actor Amazes Netizens

Anil Kapoor's new doppelganger news started to surface on social media after a US-based fitness coach, John Effer shared his picture next to the actor.

Anil Kapoor

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s new doppelganger has been receiving attention from fans on social media. The buzz surrounding the new lookalike started to surface on social media after a US-based fitness coach, John Effer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself next to Anil Kapoor. The uncanny resemblance of the two shocked fans who were baffled to find such a striking resemblance. 

Anil Kapoor's doppelganger creates buzz on the Internet

John took to Instagram and shared a picture where he can be seen in a near-similar look as he rocked 'Mr. India's signature mustache look from the 90s. He flaunted his ripped body in a mirror selfie. Sharing the collage, he tagged Anil Kapoor and wrote, “I’m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH Where is it at!!?? @anilskapoor Kids a great actor - my dad says so.”

Soon after Effer shared the post, fans were amazed to see such a resemblance between the two stars while others asked the bodybuilder if he knows how to match the actor’s dance style. 

One of the users comment below the picture and wrote, “ You gotta be a player and learn to say 1 2 ka 4, 4 2 ka 1. #jhakaas.” Another user also chimed in and made a similar remark, “You’ll be in Bollywood in no time.” A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “I literally thought you were Anil Kapoor.” Another user poked fun at the actor and wrote, “Anil Kapoor spotted with a clean hairless chest for the first time.”

In a career that started at the age of 14, as a child artist in Shashi Kapoor’s Tu Payal Mein Geet, Anil Kapoor has impressed fans with his versatility in films  The actor was last seen in Raj Mehta’s multi-starrer comedy JugJugg Jeeyo. It also starred Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. He is also a part of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

