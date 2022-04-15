'Uunchai': Anupam Kher Touches Younger Brother's Feet On Sets, Quips 'I Got Cheap Thrills'

Anupam Kher is currently filming Uunchai with Sooraj Barjatya. Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, and Sarika. The actor has now revealed a few behind-the-scenes photos from the film's shoot on his social media account, including one in which he is seen touching his younger brother Raju Kher's feet.

In the picture, while Sarika, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Boman Irani look on, Anupam bends down to touch Raju Kher's feet. Anupam is dressed up and wearing a wig, while Raju is dressed in a kurta-pyjama.

The Kashmir Files actor also wrote a caption, "Cinema is that magical place where anything done with total passion and conviction becomes completely believable. It was nice to touch my younger brother @RajuKher1's feet in a scene in #SoorajBarjatya’s magnum opus #Uunchai. He was awkward but I got cheap thrills. Especially when other personalities in the scene were legendary (sic)"

Anupam uploaded a selfie with his Uunchai co-stars while on a drive around Delhi last week. Anupam was in the driver's seat, with Amitabh Bachchan seated behind him in the selfie. Sarika, Neena, and Boman were spotted in the rear seat of a car as it drove through Daryaganj and other parts of the national capital. Anupam posted the photo on Twitter with the caption, "May your day feel as good as taking a perfect selfie of the perfect happy moments! Jai Ho!"

Sooraj and Anupam Kher had recently shared a nice moment, of which, the latter posted a video on his social media. In the video, Anupam is seen holding the clapperboard as Sooraj is seen conversing with other crew members on set. He also wrote on Twitter along with a series of fun emojis, “During the shooting of #Saaransh #SoorajBarjatya was an assistant and a #ClapperBoy. So it was fun to do the same job while he is directing the magnum opus #Uunchai. Also I got to do a little bit of fooling around!! But genius was too involved in the shot to notice my comedy! (sic)”

During the shooting of #Saaransh #SoorajBarjatya was an assistant & a #ClapperBoy. So it was fun to do the same job while he is directing the magnum opus #Uunchai. Also I got to do a little bit of fooling around!! But genius was too involved in the shot to notice my comedy!😜😍 pic.twitter.com/7MbPiOANuT — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 12, 2022

Uunchai release date

Uunchai is being touted as a film about friendship. Anupam has collaborated with Sooraj in a number of films, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The Rajshri production director is making a comeback to directing after a seven-year hiatus, with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo serving as his penultimate film.

Uunchai is expected to be released in 2022, although the film and its team are yet to make an official announcement.