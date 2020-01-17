Vaani Kapoor Knows How To Rock The Neon Trend At Ease, See Pictures

Vaani Kapoor who made her acting debut with the film Shuddh Desi Romance in the year 2013, celebrated the success of her super-hit movie War sometime back. Vaani took the internet by a storm after her pictures in a bikini from Ghungroo went viral.

Ever since then, Kapoor has become a social sensation. She has been lauded for her stunning fashion statements. Vaani has often sported many neon outfits that caught all the attention of fans. Here is Vaani's best neon attires that define her love for the trendy colours.

Vaani Kapoor’s best neon outfits

Vaani Kapoor sported a neon bralette and jeggings for one of her shoots for a brand. Vaani left hair open and opted for minimal makeup. Not to miss her quirky shoes that caught all the attention.

The next picture shows Vaani Kapoor sporting an all-neon yellow outfit. She wore body-fit dress beneath a fluffy neon jacket. All eyes were on hair beachy waves hairstyle and shiny eye makeup. Vaani Kapoor rocked the neon outfit flawlessly.

Vaani Kapoor once again wore a neon pink bralette for one of her shoots. Her nude lip shade and wink eyeliner that glammed up her overall look. Have a look.

Vaani Kapoor's blue neon dress caught all the attention of fans. For her look, The War actor opted for bold shimmery eye makeup that looked classy. With bouncy curls, Vaani Kapoor looked perfect.

