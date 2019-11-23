Priyanka Chopra Grooves On 'Ghungroo' Track With Vaani Kapoor; Watch Video

The Desi Girl of Bollywood grooved on the blockbuster movie's popular track 'Ghungroo' with the lead actress Vaani Kapoor. Dressed in a yellow satin outfit, Priyanka Chopra nailed the hook step of the song from the movie 'War'. Vaani Kapoor shared the video on her Insta stories, and captioned it as "ain't nobody like you PC".

The actress also clicked many selfies at the party she attended in Mumbai on Friday night. The special one that has got the Internet talking features Katrina Kaif and Arpita Khan Sharma. Well, it takes us back to the entire controversy of Priyanka stepping out of Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and Katrina stepping in at the last moment. But the selfie clearly suggests that there are no negative vibes between the three. For those unaware, Arpita was also the bridesmaid at Chopra's wedding.

On the professional front:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink, which was also her Bollywood comeback after a period of three years. Although it was one of the most anticipated films of the year, it did not rake that well at the ticketing counters and performed quite averagely at the box office. Before this, the global icon was seen in a Hollywood film alongside Rebel Wilson titled Isn't It Romantic. As of now Priyanka Chopra is shooting for a Netflix Original Film titled, The White Tiger which is based on Arvind Adiga's novel.

