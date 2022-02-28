Vaani Kapoor Opens Up On Working With Ranbir Kapoor In 'Shamshera'; 'a Selfless Actor'

Actor Vaani Kapoor is currently gearing up for her highly talked about project Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Shamshera is slated to hit the big screens on July 22, 2022 release. The period action drama film, which commenced shooting in December 2018, was slated for a 2020 release but got delayed due to the COVID-19 restrictions. As the release date of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned to create a massive buzz around the project.

Recently, Vaani Kapoor opened up on working with Ranbir Kapoor where she praised the actor for his work ethic. She also talked about their on-screen chemistry.

Vaani Kapoor opens up on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera

In a recent interview with Mid-day, actor Vaani Kapoor reveals that she had a good time working with Ranbir. She is all praises for the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor and calls him a 'selfless actor.'Adding to which Vaani says,

"Ranbir is a pleasure to work with because he brings so much work ethic to the table. He is also a selfless actor who wants to creatively collaborate so that each scene turns out to be the best."

Talking about her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor said,

"We have been told that we have great chemistry, but I hope that audiences too feel the same when they see us. We have worked really hard to bring something new to the table and as actors, we only want to entertain everyone to the fullest with Shamshera.”

More about Shamshera

Shamshera is helmed by Karan Malhotra. The movie is being bankrolled by Yash Raj films and will star Vaani and Ranbir along with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The plot of the film is set in 1800 and revolves around a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence from the Britishers. The action-adventure film's teaser was dropped recently which fueled fans' excitement levels. Yash Raj Films took to their official Twitter handle and dropped the minute-long clip. They wrote, "A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

Here take a look at the teaser:

A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/vPN3F58uSX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 11, 2022

Image: TWITTER/ @YRF