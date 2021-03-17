Vaani Kapoor Puts Herself 'through A Grind' For Her Role In 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

After starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the blockbuster hit WAR in 2019, Vaani Kapoor is all set for her next big-screen appearance alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. After commencing the shoot of the upcoming romantic drama back in October 2020, team Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui wrapped its shoot within 2 months in December last year. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vaani took a stroll down memory lane and revealed that although she has always tried to be fit, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial pushed her to work harder.

Vaani puts herself "through a grind" to pull off her role in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

While Vaani Kapoor's fitness and enviably toned body in Siddharth Anand's WAR was highly lauded by the masses, she recently revealed pushing the envelope with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The 32-year-old, who has a couple of films in the pipeline, has the upcoming romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui releasing on the silver screen in July this year. In her latest interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vaani spilt the beans on putting herself through a grind to pull off her role as the leading lady in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

Elaborating further on the same, she revealed always trying to be fit but Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui pushed her to work harder and to her limits. The Shuddh Desi Romance actor added that undergoing the grind to pull off her role as Maanvi was not easy for her. She also revealed saying it was what director Abhishek Kapoor saw her have on-screen and she dived headlong into the process of achieving that body type for the film.

During her interaction with the portal, Vaani Kapoor also admitted Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a huge milestone in her almost decade-long career. Thus, she wanted to give it her all. Speaking about the same, Vaani told the portal that she was required to achieve a body type she never had before for the film. Because she wanted to nail the role, she expressed taking up the challenge head-on. Vaani also explained the need to appear like an extremely fit girl on-screen and for that, she exhausted herself training.

While the entire country was under a lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Vaani had a tough time because of no training during that period. Hence, she had to spring back with strenuous workout sessions every day. However, she concluded her statement by saying that when she saw herself on the monitor, everything felt worth it. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will hit the theatres on July 9.